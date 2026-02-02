Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah after he joked about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at the Grammy Awards, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The host of the event, Noah, said: "Song of the Year is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense, because Epstein's island is no more, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

As the publication notes, "Trump was known to be associated with Epstein for many years, but claims he knew nothing about his crimes and that their relationship soured around 2004." There is no suggestion that he ever visited Epstein's private island, and Epstein's victims have not accused him of any crimes. The US Department of Justice has stated that the accusations against him are unfounded and false.

Trump responded to Noah's joke, stating that he would "send his lawyers to sue."

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Noah falsely said about me that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein's island. False! I can't speak for Bill, but I was never on Epstein's island, or even close to it, and until today's false and defamatory statement, I was never accused of being there, not even by the fake media. Noah, a complete loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast."

He added: "Get ready, Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!"

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, more than a decade after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

He purchased his private island in 1998. Several survivors claim they were trafficked there and subjected to abuse.

In recent years, Trump has sued several media organizations, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

In December, he filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit in a Florida court, accusing the BBC of defamation and violating trade practices law in connection with the editing of the Panorama program.

Noah is a South African-born comedian who hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central in the US for seven years.

