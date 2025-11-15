Trump to sue BBC despite company's apology

President of the United States of America Donald Trump plans to sue the BBC, despite the corporation apologizing for editing his speech. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW, BBC and the White House broadcast.

Details

During a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One, the topic of the BBC scandal related to the editing of Trump's speech was raised again, which created the impression that he called for the storming of the US Congress in 2021.

Donald Trump also praised The Telegraph representative for exposing this incident with the BBC documentary, noting that the newspaper's journalists did a great service.

You have done a great service to many countries, to many good people... by exposing what fake news is. What the BBC did - no one would have even thought it was possible. They literally changed the words coming out of my mouth - said the Head of the White House.

Afterwards, journalists who spoke with the US President noted that the BBC had apologized for the error a few days earlier, but refused to compensate him. For this reason, the head of the White House was asked if an apology was enough, to which Trump still stated his intention to sue.

We will sue them and demand something between 1 and 5 billion dollars - probably next week. I think I will have to do it. They even admitted themselves that they lied - Trump said.

According to DW, Donald Trump's lawyers had previously threatened to sue the British media company for $1 billion.

For reference

The documentary "Trump: A Second Chance?", which was released on "BBC" shortly before the 2024 US presidential election, combined three excerpts from the Republican's speech delivered on January 6, 2021. The editing created the impression that Trump called for violence during the storming of the Capitol in Washington by his supporters.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump threatens the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit over the editing of his speech from January 6, 2021.

The British company BBC apologized to Donald Trump for the edited episode from the Panorama documentary, which created a false impression about his speech. The corporation also stated that it would no longer show the program, but rejected Trump's demands for $1 billion in compensation.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie and News Director-General Deborah Turness resigned due to the scandal over the falsification of US President Donald Trump's speech. The authors of the Panorama documentary edited Trump's speech to create the impression of encouraging riots on Capitol Hill.