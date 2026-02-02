$42.970.16
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 11554 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM • 23341 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 33626 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 25684 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 37617 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22904 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15604 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13291 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 29753 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33644 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that there will be certain results regarding the exchange of prisoners of war in the near future. This work has been ongoing since 2022.

You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that there will be certain results regarding the exchange of prisoners of war in the near future. Umerov announced this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

In the near future, you will hear certain results. This is ongoing work that has been carried out since 2022.

- said Umerov, answering a question about the exchange of prisoners of war.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for the first time named the total number of Russians who were captured during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine