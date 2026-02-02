You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that there will be certain results regarding the exchange of prisoners of war in the near future. Umerov announced this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

In the near future, you will hear certain results. This is ongoing work that has been carried out since 2022. - said Umerov, answering a question about the exchange of prisoners of war.

