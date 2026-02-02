The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known

The winner of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor-13", volunteer and blogger Inna Bielen, announced that she and her fiancé Ivan were denied marriage registration at the Civil Registry Office. This was reported by UNN with reference to the media personality's Instagram stories.

As the blogger stated, the couple planned to officially marry on the mirror date 02.20.2026, which they and her chosen one consider extremely symbolic, but the marriage registration could not be completed.

The reason for the refusal was documents regarding her previous marriage, which was dissolved abroad. As the blogger explained, the divorce, formalized in Germany, has not been able to be correctly entered into Ukrainian registers for a long time due to apostille and translations.

I wanted exactly that date. Registration offices don't work on Mondays. Vanya made arrangements and we drove 200 km towards Poltava. Let me remind you, before this we already had two rejections due to the lack of an apostille. We arrived in Natalino (Kharkiv region), handed over the documents, and they told us, "Oh, there was a marriage abroad, this needs to be entered into the database, I don't have access, and today is a day off, it won't go through anywhere, so not today. But try again in Karlivka." We went, and there they don't register marriages at all in the ASC. They sent us to the Civil Registry Office. And today they are issuing death certificates there. - Inna shared.

After what she experienced, Inna emphasized that the main thing for her remains the support of her loved one, and not a specific wedding date. In the future, the couple plans to get married through the "Diia" application.



