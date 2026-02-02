$42.810.04
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 2564 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 2894 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 5300 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 13292 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 21885 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 36028 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 59456 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74899 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51498 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Inna Bielen, the winner of "The Bachelor-13", and her fiancé were denied marriage registration due to problems with documents regarding a previous divorce. The couple planned to get married on the mirror date 02.20.2026, but are now considering getting married through "Diia".

The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known

The winner of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor-13", volunteer and blogger Inna Bielen, announced that she and her fiancé Ivan were denied marriage registration at the Civil Registry Office. This was reported by UNN with reference to the media personality's Instagram stories.

As the blogger stated, the couple planned to officially marry on the mirror date 02.20.2026, which they and her chosen one consider extremely symbolic, but the marriage registration could not be completed.

The reason for the refusal was documents regarding her previous marriage, which was dissolved abroad. As the blogger explained, the divorce, formalized in Germany, has not been able to be correctly entered into Ukrainian registers for a long time due to apostille and translations.

I wanted exactly that date. Registration offices don't work on Mondays. Vanya made arrangements and we drove 200 km towards Poltava. Let me remind you, before this we already had two rejections due to the lack of an apostille. We arrived in Natalino (Kharkiv region), handed over the documents, and they told us, "Oh, there was a marriage abroad, this needs to be entered into the database, I don't have access, and today is a day off, it won't go through anywhere, so not today. But try again in Karlivka." We went, and there they don't register marriages at all in the ASC. They sent us to the Civil Registry Office. And today they are issuing death certificates there.

- Inna shared.

After what she experienced, Inna emphasized that the main thing for her remains the support of her loved one, and not a specific wedding date. In the future, the couple plans to get married through the "Diia" application.

