"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project

Sofia Shamiya, a participant in the 14th season of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor" and winner of the "Miss Ukraine-2023" title, publicly explained for the first time why she was fined $5,000 after leaving the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sofia's interview given to the project "Ochi v Ochi" (Eyes to Eyes).

According to the model, the financial penalty was a consequence of her unwillingness to participate in creating artificial conflicts and dramatic scenes, which the project team insisted on.

They wanted a show, and I didn't give them that show. - the participant noted.

Sofia explained in detail that she decided to leave "The Bachelor" in the third episode, as everything became clear to her and she realized that she no longer wanted to participate in the show. At the same time, according to Shamiya, the production justified the fine by claiming that she allegedly violated the terms of the contract, specifically by not saying goodbye to the main character of the season - actor Taras Tsymbalyuk.

It turns out that there was no such clause in the contract stating that the participant must necessarily say goodbye to the main character of the show. The only thing Sofia had to do was to notify the team that she had decided to leave. Moreover, Shamiya turned out to be the only participant of the season to whom such a financial penalty was applied.

None of the participants give notice several days in advance. If you decide to leave — you leave. But the contract is structured in such a way that if you are fined, you will pay it. And if you refuse — you will pay even more. - Shamiya summarized.

Ultimately, Sofia takes this situation quite ironically. In particular, the model believes that she managed to anger the project's producers.

"It warms my soul at times that a 21-year-old girl was able to anger producers who are over 30, and paid them a fine," the girl concluded.

