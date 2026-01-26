$43.140.03
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 7532 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 18982 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
09:46 AM • 12863 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 23742 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19342 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26109 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35912 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30254 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26649 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
Publications
Exclusives
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Sofia Shamiya, a participant in "The Bachelor-14", was fined $5,000 for refusing to participate in artificial conflicts. She did not say goodbye to the main character, which became the formal reason for the fine.

"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project

Sofia Shamiya, a participant in the 14th season of the romantic reality show "The Bachelor" and winner of the "Miss Ukraine-2023" title, publicly explained for the first time why she was fined $5,000 after leaving the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sofia's interview given to the project "Ochi v Ochi" (Eyes to Eyes).

According to the model, the financial penalty was a consequence of her unwillingness to participate in creating artificial conflicts and dramatic scenes, which the project team insisted on.

They wanted a show, and I didn't give them that show.

- the participant noted.

Sofia explained in detail that she decided to leave "The Bachelor" in the third episode, as everything became clear to her and she realized that she no longer wanted to participate in the show. At the same time, according to Shamiya, the production justified the fine by claiming that she allegedly violated the terms of the contract, specifically by not saying goodbye to the main character of the season - actor Taras Tsymbalyuk.

It turns out that there was no such clause in the contract stating that the participant must necessarily say goodbye to the main character of the show. The only thing Sofia had to do was to notify the team that she had decided to leave. Moreover, Shamiya turned out to be the only participant of the season to whom such a financial penalty was applied.

None of the participants give notice several days in advance. If you decide to leave — you leave. But the contract is structured in such a way that if you are fined, you will pay it. And if you refuse — you will pay even more.

- Shamiya summarized.

Ultimately, Sofia takes this situation quite ironically. In particular, the model believes that she managed to anger the project's producers.

"It warms my soul at times that a 21-year-old girl was able to anger producers who are over 30, and paid them a fine," the girl concluded.

Earlier, we reported that "The Bachelor" finalist Anastasia Polovinkina revealed whether she is still in love with the show's main character, Taras Tsymbalyuk.

Stanislav Karmazin

Society
