Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite

On February 7, the live broadcast of the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 will take place. It became known when the broadcast will begin and where the song event can be viewed. This was reported by the public broadcaster, according to UNN.

So, at 6:00 PM, viewers will be able to watch the broadcast of the pre-show of the National Selection for "Eurovision 2026". Anna Tulyeva, the host of the "Eurovision Ukraine" video blog, will talk about the teams' and artists' journey — from preparation to rehearsals and transformations to performing on the main stage. The pre-show will not only show the finalists' preparation but also explain why the national selection is of particular importance for Ukraine today.

At 7:00 PM, the live broadcast of the National Selection final will begin, hosted by TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk and the permanent host of the song contest in Ukraine, Timur Miroshnychenko.

You can follow the final on various platforms:

Suspilne Kultura TV channel ;

YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine " ;

; official websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine;

on Radio Promin with comments by Lesya Antypenko and Denys Denysenko;

in English on the YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine" with comments by Yuriy Mazur and Natalia Slipenko;

in the Diia mobile application.

This broadcast allows viewers to choose a convenient format and even follow the final with varying internet speeds.

How to support your favorite

The winner of the National Selection and the future representative of Ukraine at "Eurovision 2026" will be determined by a combined system: 50% of points from the jury and 50% from the audience. To vote, the audience can use the Diia mobile application or send an SMS.

The online poll in "Diia" is available to everyone aged 14 and over. To vote, you need to open the application, go to the "Services" section, select "Polls" and vote for one of the performers.

To vote via SMS, mobile operators' subscribers send a message to the short number 7576, indicating a code from 1 to 10, which corresponds to the participant's serial number. Only one message can be sent from one number for one participant. The show hosts will announce the start and end times of voting during the broadcast.

