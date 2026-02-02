$42.810.04
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 9338 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 19352 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 32986 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 57904 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74043 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50894 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50362 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36285 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52632 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

On February 7, the live broadcast of the Eurovision 2026 national selection final will take place. The broadcast will start at 6:00 PM with a pre-show, and at 7:00 PM — the final. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite through the "Diia" application or SMS.

Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite

On February 7, the live broadcast of the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 will take place. It became known when the broadcast will begin and where the song event can be viewed. This was reported by the public broadcaster, according to UNN.

So, at 6:00 PM, viewers will be able to watch the broadcast of the pre-show of the National Selection for "Eurovision 2026". Anna Tulyeva, the host of the "Eurovision Ukraine" video blog, will talk about the teams' and artists' journey — from preparation to rehearsals and transformations to performing on the main stage. The pre-show will not only show the finalists' preparation but also explain why the national selection is of particular importance for Ukraine today.

"Like before entering the ring": Jamala revealed details of the preparations of the participants of the National Selection for Eurovision 202629.01.26, 18:52 • 35104 views

At 7:00 PM, the live broadcast of the National Selection final will begin, hosted by TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk and the permanent host of the song contest in Ukraine, Timur Miroshnychenko.

You can follow the final on various platforms:

  • Suspilne Kultura TV channel;
    • YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine";
      • official websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine;
        • on Radio Promin with comments by Lesya Antypenko and Denys Denysenko;
          • in English on the YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine" with comments by Yuriy Mazur and Natalia Slipenko;
            • in the Diia mobile application.

              This broadcast allows viewers to choose a convenient format and even follow the final with varying internet speeds.

              "Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?23.01.26, 13:14 • 50051 view

              How to support your favorite

              The winner of the National Selection and the future representative of Ukraine at "Eurovision 2026" will be determined by a combined system: 50% of points from the jury and 50% from the audience. To vote, the audience can use the Diia mobile application or send an SMS.

              The online poll in "Diia" is available to everyone aged 14 and over. To vote, you need to open the application, go to the "Services" section, select "Polls" and vote for one of the performers.  

              Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection20.01.26, 16:39 • 37158 views

              To vote via SMS, mobile operators' subscribers send a message to the short number 7576, indicating a code from 1 to 10, which corresponds to the participant's serial number. Only one message can be sent from one number for one participant. The show hosts will announce the start and end times of voting during the broadcast.

              We remind you that one of the participants of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026, Valeriya Force, said that producer Vinny Venditto had a hand in her song for the selection. 

              National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?19.01.26, 14:25 • 3544 views

              Stanislav Karmazin

              SocietyCulturePublications
              Musician
              Lesya Nikityuk
              Ukraine