Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil announced on Instagram-stories about attempts to remove her from the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, writes UNN.

Details

According to the artist, false information about her allegedly indifferent stance on fundraising for the Armed Forces due to "falling reach" may be spread online.

The celebrity added that her brother serves in the military, and she regularly contributes to his fundraisers, encouraging her followers to do the same.

"Information has come in that they simply want to remove me from the national selection, and now they will spread lies that I allegedly do not support fundraisers because 'reach is falling.' Don't fall for it, because my brother is a serviceman. Here, for example, is a current fundraiser that he asked to share, to which I donate myself, and periodically we do fundraisers with you," the singer stated.

The performer also reminded about other charitable initiatives. During Eurovision 2024, she, together with alyona alyona, raised funds for the reconstruction of a gymnasium destroyed by the occupiers, collecting a total of 10 million hryvnias.

In addition, Jerry Heil participated in fundraisers for a casevac, drones, and controlled turrets, and also raised the issue of the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"To those who were going to spread lies, I wish at least some conscience. To try to bring down a Ukrainian artist in such a way in such a difficult time... If those who are trying to do this live here, in Ukraine, why is there so little love for their own people?" the singer added, addressing the audience.

