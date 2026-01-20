$43.180.08
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3420 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 11394 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11374 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19470 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20314 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21372 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20489 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17346 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36767 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68030 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 702 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 730 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 33393 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 49072 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 41581 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Singer Jerry Heil reported the spread of false information regarding her indifference to fundraising for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She emphasized that her brother serves in the military, and she regularly supports his fundraising efforts, as well as participating in many charitable initiatives.

Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National Selection

Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil announced on Instagram-stories about attempts to remove her from the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, writes UNN.

Details

According to the artist, false information about her allegedly indifferent stance on fundraising for the Armed Forces due to "falling reach" may be spread online.

The celebrity added that her brother serves in the military, and she regularly contributes to his fundraisers, encouraging her followers to do the same.

"Information has come in that they simply want to remove me from the national selection, and now they will spread lies that I allegedly do not support fundraisers because 'reach is falling.' Don't fall for it, because my brother is a serviceman. Here, for example, is a current fundraiser that he asked to share, to which I donate myself, and periodically we do fundraisers with you," the singer stated.

The performer also reminded about other charitable initiatives. During Eurovision 2024, she, together with alyona alyona, raised funds for the reconstruction of a gymnasium destroyed by the occupiers, collecting a total of 10 million hryvnias.

In addition, Jerry Heil participated in fundraisers for a casevac, drones, and controlled turrets, and also raised the issue of the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"To those who were going to spread lies, I wish at least some conscience. To try to bring down a Ukrainian artist in such a way in such a difficult time... If those who are trying to do this live here, in Ukraine, why is there so little love for their own people?" the singer added, addressing the audience.

Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak09.08.25, 18:20 • 161248 views

 

Stanislav Karmazin

