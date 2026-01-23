"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?

$43.170.01
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 12303 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 38194 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 24396 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 25411 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 24717 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 25433 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 49443 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 60250 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 41360 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 20221 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 21356 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 50769 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 32869 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 18024 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 38148 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 46459 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 50015 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 60930 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 52000 views
UNN Lite
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 42 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 23779 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 40076 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 35516 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 63753 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk will be one of the hosts of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026. Tymur Miroshnychenko will co-host the show with her, and Anna Tulyeva will host the pre-show.

"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk will be one of the hosts of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. This was announced by the show's organizers, as well as the TV presenter herself on her social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Nikityuk confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a story with a short caption: "Dreamed it."

Together with Lesya Nikityuk, Timur Miroshnychenko will also host the National Selection - the permanent Ukrainian Eurovision commentator and a long-time host of national selections. He will traditionally be responsible for the competitive part of the show.

For Lesya Nikityuk, this is her first experience working in the format of the National Selection, which remains one of the most anticipated television events every year. Her involvement may well add a more informal presentation and dynamism to the show.

In addition, the organizers also announced that blogger Anna Tulyeva has become the host of the pre-show and the Eurofan zone of the national selection.

Recall

The final of the national selection for Eurovision will take place on February 7. During the concert, 10 artists will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the anniversary 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?19.01.26, 14:25 • 3194 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk
Bloggers
Ukraine