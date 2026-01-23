"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk will be one of the hosts of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. This was announced by the show's organizers, as well as the TV presenter herself on her social networks, writes UNN.

Details

Nikityuk confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a story with a short caption: "Dreamed it."

Together with Lesya Nikityuk, Timur Miroshnychenko will also host the National Selection - the permanent Ukrainian Eurovision commentator and a long-time host of national selections. He will traditionally be responsible for the competitive part of the show.

For Lesya Nikityuk, this is her first experience working in the format of the National Selection, which remains one of the most anticipated television events every year. Her involvement may well add a more informal presentation and dynamism to the show.

In addition, the organizers also announced that blogger Anna Tulyeva has become the host of the pre-show and the Eurofan zone of the national selection.

Recall

The final of the national selection for Eurovision will take place on February 7. During the concert, 10 artists will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the anniversary 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?