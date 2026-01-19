National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?

The national selection for "Eurovision 2026" is already actively unfolding, UNN reports.

The other day, artists presented the compositions with which they plan to represent Ukraine at the international song contest and have even managed to find out the order of their performances on February 7, during the final of the selection. And while the Ukrainian public broadcaster and performers are preparing for the broadcast, bookmakers have already placed their bets on the probable winner. It is interesting that professional forecasters give the first place among artists 44% for probable success, while the biggest losers, according to bookmakers, can hope at best for 1% of probable victory.

Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final

Top 3 as of January 19

Jerry Heil — "Catharticus (Prayer)": about 44% chance of winning. In fact, the betting market has put her in first place, even if viewers are still hesitant with their choice.

LELÉKA — "Ridnym": approximately 20% chance, in second position according to quotes.

Monokate — "TYT": about 18%, keeping the intrigue among the contenders.

Outsiders

Valeriya Force and ShchukaRyba, their chances are minimal — approximately 1%.

These figures show that even within the framework of the National Selection, bookmakers see the winner quite differently from how viewers determine him on social networks or fans on YouTube and TikTok. In particular, we are talking about the fact that Valeria Force is quite popular among connoisseurs of the competition, because the number of listens to her composition is among the top 3 among all participants, but bookmakers put her in last place.

Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia