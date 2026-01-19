$43.180.08
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 9386 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 6052 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 13634 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
07:13 AM • 21550 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 34433 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
January 18, 10:58 AM • 55881 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 45125 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 76837 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 109738 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:57 AM • 6472 views
National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Bookmakers have identified the leader of the National Selection for "Eurovision 2026" with a 44% chance of winning. Jerry Heil tops the list, while LELÉKA and Monokate take second and third places, respectively.

National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine: whom do bookmakers predict to win and give 44% for possible success?

The national selection for "Eurovision 2026" is already actively unfolding, UNN reports.

The other day, artists presented the compositions with which they plan to represent Ukraine at the international song contest and have even managed to find out the order of their performances on February 7, during the final of the selection. And while the Ukrainian public broadcaster and performers are preparing for the broadcast, bookmakers have already placed their bets on the probable winner. It is interesting that professional forecasters give the first place among artists 44% for probable success, while the biggest losers, according to bookmakers, can hope at best for 1% of probable victory.

Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final07.01.26, 18:35 • 4738 views

Top 3 as of January 19

Jerry Heil — "Catharticus (Prayer)": about 44% chance of winning. In fact, the betting market has put her in first place, even if viewers are still hesitant with their choice.

LELÉKA — "Ridnym": approximately 20% chance, in second position according to quotes.

Monokate — "TYT": about 18%, keeping the intrigue among the contenders.

Outsiders

Valeriya Force and ShchukaRyba, their chances are minimal — approximately 1%.

These figures show that even within the framework of the National Selection, bookmakers see the winner quite differently from how viewers determine him on social networks or fans on YouTube and TikTok. In particular, we are talking about the fact that Valeria Force is quite popular among connoisseurs of the competition, because the number of listens to her composition is among the top 3 among all participants, but bookmakers put her in last place.

Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia13.01.26, 12:59 • 2920 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

Culture
Musician
Social network