Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia

KHAYAT has become the tenth finalist of the Eurovision 2026 national selection based on the results of the voting in "Diia", the online public services announced, UNN reports.

Suspilne Movlennya (Public Broadcasting) has summarized the results of the online voting in Diia for the 10th finalist of the National Selection 2026. According to the poll results, Ukrainians chose KHAYAT. He received the largest number of votes - 32.41%, and joins the finalists of the National Selection. - reported in "Diia".

More than 280,000 Ukrainians participated in the audience voting, which lasted from January 8 to 13, it is noted.

"Now KHAYAT, along with nine participants selected based on the results of auditions, will perform in the final of the National Selection, which will take place on February 7," the service noted.

Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia