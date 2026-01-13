Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia

$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 11593 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 24934 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 42299 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 32498 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 31903 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 52462 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22807 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23546 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 53997 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesJanuary 13, 02:17 AM
ISW: Russians increasingly feel the consequences of the Kremlin's bet on the defense industry due to the war in UkraineJanuary 13, 02:51 AM
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlierJanuary 13, 04:01 AM
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt08:16 AM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberJanuary 10:02 AM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberJanuary 10:02 AM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 52462 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 47966 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 53997 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 49626 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzJanuary 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedJanuary 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyJanuary 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Tor missile system
Shahed-136

Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

KHAYAT became the tenth finalist of the Eurovision 2026 National Selection based on the results of voting in Diia, garnering 32.41% of the votes. Over 280,000 Ukrainians participated in the voting.

Eurovision 2026: KHAYAT chosen as tenth finalist of national selection in Diia

KHAYAT has become the tenth finalist of the Eurovision 2026 national selection based on the results of the voting in "Diia", the online public services announced, UNN reports.

Suspilne Movlennya (Public Broadcasting) has summarized the results of the online voting in Diia for the 10th finalist of the National Selection 2026. According to the poll results, Ukrainians chose KHAYAT. He received the largest number of votes - 32.41%, and joins the finalists of the National Selection.

- reported in "Diia".

More than 280,000 Ukrainians participated in the audience voting, which lasted from January 8 to 13, it is noted.

"Now KHAYAT, along with nine participants selected based on the results of auditions, will perform in the final of the National Selection, which will take place on February 7," the service noted.

Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia08.01.26, 10:37

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
Musician
Diia (service)
Suspilne