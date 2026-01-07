Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final

The names of the songs of the finalists of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced in Ukraine. Nine competitive compositions will be performed for the first time in a live concert on January 15 at Origin Stage, and the tenth finalist will be determined through the "Diia" application. This was reported by Suspilne Movnyk, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the following songs will be performed in the final: Jerry Heil — "CATHARTICUS" (prayer), LAUD — "Lightkeeper", LELÉKA — "Рідним", MOLODI — "THE LEGENDS", Monokate — "Ти тут", Mr. Vel — "Do Or Done", The Elliens — "Crawling whispers", Valeriya Force — "Open Our Hearts" and "ЩукаРиба" — "Моя земля".

After the last 10th finalist is chosen in "Diia", a live presentation of the songs in concert format will take place on January 15 at 7:00 PM at Origin Stage.

"During the event, everyone present will hear the live performance of the finalists' competitive songs for the first time before their release on streaming services, and will also see performances by invited guests. The hosts are Timur Miroshnychenko and Anna Tulyeva," Suspilne reported.

Israel allowed to participate in Eurovision: Netherlands, Spain and Ireland to boycott the contest

It is noted that this event will take place in an unofficial format after the traditional draw of the national selection. The final of the national selection will take place on February 7.

As reported, the 70th anniversary Eurovision 2026 contest will take place in Vienna (Austria). The semi-finals will be held on May 12 and 14, the grand final on May 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria's largest indoor arena.

France won Junior Eurovision 2025, Ukraine took second place