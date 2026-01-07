Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final

$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 714 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 1672 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 3206 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 10320 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 15639 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21540 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
January 7, 10:27 AM • 22134 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 22847 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17987 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17050 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protesters
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21540 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Venezuela
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Ukraine has announced the names of nine songs by the finalists of the national selection for Eurovision 2026. The tenth finalist will be chosen via the Diia app, and the live presentation of the songs will take place on January 15.

Eurovision 2026: which songs will be performed in the national selection final

The names of the songs of the finalists of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced in Ukraine. Nine competitive compositions will be performed for the first time in a live concert on January 15 at Origin Stage, and the tenth finalist will be determined through the "Diia" application. This was reported by Suspilne Movnyk, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the following songs will be performed in the final: Jerry Heil — "CATHARTICUS" (prayer), LAUD — "Lightkeeper", LELÉKA — "Рідним", MOLODI — "THE LEGENDS", Monokate — "Ти тут", Mr. Vel — "Do Or Done", The Elliens — "Crawling whispers", Valeriya Force — "Open Our Hearts" and "ЩукаРиба" — "Моя земля".

After the last 10th finalist is chosen in "Diia", a live presentation of the songs in concert format will take place on January 15 at 7:00 PM at Origin Stage.

"During the event, everyone present will hear the live performance of the finalists' competitive songs for the first time before their release on streaming services, and will also see performances by invited guests. The hosts are Timur Miroshnychenko and Anna Tulyeva," Suspilne reported.

Israel allowed to participate in Eurovision: Netherlands, Spain and Ireland to boycott the contest04.12.25, 20:29 • 6185 views

It is noted that this event will take place in an unofficial format after the traditional draw of the national selection. The final of the national selection will take place on February 7.

As reported, the 70th anniversary Eurovision 2026 contest will take place in Vienna (Austria). The semi-finals will be held on May 12 and 14, the grand final on May 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria's largest indoor arena.

France won Junior Eurovision 2025, Ukraine took second place13.12.25, 21:27 • 10312 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
Musician
Vienna
Austria