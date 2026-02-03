Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT

Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure any ceasefire with Russia, Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

This refers to the Ukrainian-European-American plan, said FT journalist Christopher Miller.

Details

"Under the plan, as reported by three people familiar with the matter, a Russian violation of the ceasefire would trigger a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and any actions necessary from the Ukrainian military to stop the violation," reads an excerpt from the publication, shared by FT journalist Christopher Miller on X.

Reportedly, "if fighting continues thereafter, a second phase of intervention would be launched with the help of forces from a so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members, as well as the UK, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey."

"If the violation escalates into an extended attack, 72 hours after the initial violation, a coordinated military response from Western-backed forces, involving the American military, would come into effect, officials said," the excerpt from the FT publication states.

"Most importantly, security guarantees and this Ukrainian-European-American plan depend on a lasting ceasefire, which has not yet materialized. And the Russians show no real interest in a peace agreement that would end their war," noted FT journalist Miller.

