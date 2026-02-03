$42.970.16
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 4310 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 12073 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 23868 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 34173 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 26061 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 38223 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23076 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15663 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13337 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
Exclusives
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure a ceasefire with Russia, which provides for a response within 24 hours to violations. In the event of continued hostilities, a coalition of the willing will be engaged, and in the event of a large-scale attack, a coordinated military response with US support.

Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT

Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure any ceasefire with Russia, Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

This refers to the Ukrainian-European-American plan, said FT journalist Christopher Miller.

Details

"Under the plan, as reported by three people familiar with the matter, a Russian violation of the ceasefire would trigger a response within 24 hours, starting with a diplomatic warning and any actions necessary from the Ukrainian military to stop the violation," reads an excerpt from the publication, shared by FT journalist Christopher Miller on X.

Reportedly, "if fighting continues thereafter, a second phase of intervention would be launched with the help of forces from a so-called coalition of the willing, which includes many EU members, as well as the UK, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey."

"If the violation escalates into an extended attack, 72 hours after the initial violation, a coordinated military response from Western-backed forces, involving the American military, would come into effect, officials said," the excerpt from the FT publication states.

"Most importantly, security guarantees and this Ukrainian-European-American plan depend on a lasting ceasefire, which has not yet materialized. And the Russians show no real interest in a peace agreement that would end their war," noted FT journalist Miller.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 53507 views

Julia Shramko

