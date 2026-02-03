$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 1372 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
09:22 AM • 12500 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 23013 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 23900 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 24597 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 26851 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 32921 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 42020 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28434 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk shared his impressions of participating in the 14th season of the reality show "The Bachelor," noting that his expectations were not met. He spoke about script limitations and the lack of complete freedom of action on the project.

Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk, who became the main character of the 14th season of the reality show "The Bachelor," recently frankly shared his thoughts on his experience participating in the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to the actor's Instagram.

Details

So, according to the celebrity, the reality show turned out to be completely different from what he had imagined before the start of filming.

In a live broadcast with his Instagram followers, the actor admitted that before the program started, he had much grander expectations. He sincerely believed that he would be able to fully share the views of the show's creators and act in an atmosphere of sincere like-mindedness. However, after the first days of filming, everything looked different.

Before the start of filming, I had a more global belief in this project: in a more large-scale like-mindedness with the producers... After the start, after getting acquainted with the filming format, my feelings about everything changed. But everything was already on certain tracks.

— the artist shared in his Stories.

The celebrity emphasized that his experience participating in the project also had pleasant moments. At the same time, the actor admitted that behind the scenes of the project there was a clear script, and during filming, he had to face certain frameworks and limitations.

"There were many cool moments, many warm episodes with the girls, a lot of laughter and kindness... But the key is that this is a show where there is a script, daily briefings, types, roles, surprises in the morning. And, unfortunately, freedom of action is not in everything," he noted.

At the same time, the actor noted that he has no complaints about the format of the project itself. On the contrary, he places all responsibility on himself.

"My fundamental questions are only to myself. The key is that I did not sufficiently clearly examine the skeleton of the project at the outset," Tsymbalyuk summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how the winner of "The Bachelor-13" Inna Bielen received a refusal to marry.

The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known02.02.26, 21:01 • 24252 views

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Social network
Marriage