Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectations

Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk, who became the main character of the 14th season of the reality show "The Bachelor," recently frankly shared his thoughts on his experience participating in the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to the actor's Instagram.

Details

So, according to the celebrity, the reality show turned out to be completely different from what he had imagined before the start of filming.

In a live broadcast with his Instagram followers, the actor admitted that before the program started, he had much grander expectations. He sincerely believed that he would be able to fully share the views of the show's creators and act in an atmosphere of sincere like-mindedness. However, after the first days of filming, everything looked different.

Before the start of filming, I had a more global belief in this project: in a more large-scale like-mindedness with the producers... After the start, after getting acquainted with the filming format, my feelings about everything changed. But everything was already on certain tracks. — the artist shared in his Stories.

The celebrity emphasized that his experience participating in the project also had pleasant moments. At the same time, the actor admitted that behind the scenes of the project there was a clear script, and during filming, he had to face certain frameworks and limitations.

"There were many cool moments, many warm episodes with the girls, a lot of laughter and kindness... But the key is that this is a show where there is a script, daily briefings, types, roles, surprises in the morning. And, unfortunately, freedom of action is not in everything," he noted.

At the same time, the actor noted that he has no complaints about the format of the project itself. On the contrary, he places all responsibility on himself.

"My fundamental questions are only to myself. The key is that I did not sufficiently clearly examine the skeleton of the project at the outset," Tsymbalyuk summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how the winner of "The Bachelor-13" Inna Bielen received a refusal to marry.

The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known