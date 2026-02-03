Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army

The issue of forced mobilization of foreigners was raised by Denys Yaroslavskyi, commander of the intelligence unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He claims that there are 100,000 such men in Ukraine, and this would significantly strengthen the army. He says that this idea is being "processed" in the General Staff and is supported by many people's deputies. Whether such an option is being considered in the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada was told in an exclusive comment for UNN.

Details

However, statements about the possible forced mobilization of foreigners who have a residence permit in Ukraine have no basis at the level of state policy and contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, stated this in a comment for UNN.

Commenting on the information circulating in the public space regarding the possibility of forced mobilization of foreigners, Venislavskyi emphasized that such initiatives have not been considered at the parliamentary level.

Firstly, at the level of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, such initiatives have certainly not been considered and, from the point of view of the Constitution, cannot be considered. According to the Constitution, the duty to defend the state is the duty of citizens of Ukraine. Foreigners and stateless persons do not have such a duty in Ukraine. - he noted.

According to the people's deputy, in order for legal grounds for the mobilization of foreigners to appear, basic legislation must be changed.

In order for any legal grounds for the mobilization of persons who are not citizens of Ukraine to appear, amendments must be made to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization." However, this will still contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. - Venislavskyi explained.

He emphasized that the current legislation provides for foreigners only a voluntary form of service.

The only mechanism for military service by foreigners that exists today is service in a foreign military legion, which is carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis by concluding a contract. There can be no forced mobilization of foreigners in Ukraine, I emphasize once again, a priori, as this does not comply with either the Constitution of Ukraine or the current legislation on mobilization and military service. - the deputy emphasized.

We should add that Russia actively uses foreigners for the war against Ukraine. Thus, the GUR reported on the liquidation of Philippine citizen John Patrick, who fought for Russia and died during a "meat assault" in the Donetsk direction. His training lasted only a week, after which he was sent to the front.

Recall

As of December last year, intelligence detected over 150 foreigners from 25 countries recruited into the Russian army, with about 200 more preparing to join. The main sources of recruitment are post-Soviet states and countries of the Global South.