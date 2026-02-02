The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career

The band The Cure received their first career Grammy Awards for the album Songs Of A Lost World, NME reports, writes UNN.

"The band The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards for their legendary album Songs Of A Lost World," the report says.

At the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the evening of February 1, the band received two awards – "Best Alternative Music Album" and "Best Alternative Music Performance," the latter for Alone.

They had previously been nominated for a Grammy only twice, both times in the "Best Alternative Music Album" category – in 1993 for Wish and in 2001 for Bloodflowers, but both times left without awards.

They were unable to attend the awards ceremony as they were at the funeral of their long-time guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who passed away in December at the age of 65.

However, they sent a speech that was read from the stage, in which frontman Robert Smith said: "Simon, Jason, Roger, Reeves and I would like to thank the Grammy Awards for this wonderful award, we are honored to receive it."

"We would also like to thank everyone who helped create our album Songs Of A Lost World," he noted.

In the "Best Alternative Music Performance" category, they beat Bon Iver, Turnstile, Wet Leg, and Hayley Williams, and in the "Best Alternative Music Album" category, they beat Bon Iver, Tyler, The Creator, Wet Leg, and Hayley Williams.

Songs Of A Lost World was the band's first album in 16 years.

Their last live performance was as part of an intimate album release party at London's Troxy club, a recording of which was later released as the concert film The Show Of A Lost World. They also released a remix album Mixes Of A Lost World.

