Perry Bamonte, musician of the rock band The Cure, has died

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
December 26, 06:17 PM • 9582 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 23321 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 21901 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 28383 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41819 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 25812 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 20508 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19389 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21165 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45678 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
78%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhotoDecember 26, 03:38 PM • 35371 views
Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's officeDecember 26, 03:39 PM • 5020 views
Contract soldiers are being recruited: Budanov revealed how Russia overfulfilled its military recruitment plan in 2025December 26, 04:23 PM • 3758 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9766 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13746 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13749 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 23321 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 18932 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 41819 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 45678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
California
Minsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 13749 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 9772 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 10596 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 12612 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27276 views
Actual
Technology
Film
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
S-400 missile system

Perry Bamonte, musician of the rock band The Cure, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboardist of The Cure, has died at the age of 66. He was a member of the band since 1990, played over 400 concerts, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Perry Bamonte, musician of the rock band The Cure, has died

Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboardist of the British rock band The Cure, has died at the age of 66. This is reported by UNN with reference to the band's website, ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of our wonderful friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas. Quiet, intense, intuitive, tireless and incredibly creative, "Teddy" was a kind-hearted and vital member of The Cure's history.

- reads the post on the band's website.

The Cure, founded in 1976 in Crawley by vocalist Robert Smith, Tolhurst, and Michael Dempsey, has regularly changed its lineup and is known for its significant influence on gothic, post-punk, and indie music.

According to ABC News, Bamonte officially joined the band in 1990 when keyboardist Roger O'Donnell left the group. It was then that he became a full member of the band, playing guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards.

It is noted that Bamonte was dismissed from The Cure by vocalist and leader Robert Smith in 2005. By that time, he had played over 400 concerts over 14 years. In recent years, Bamonte returned to the band and played another 90 concerts in 2022.

In 2019, Bamonte was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with other members of The Cure.

His last performance with the band took place on November 1, 2024, in London as part of a special event dedicated to the release of their new album, the first in 16 years, "Songs of a Lost World."

Bamonte was 65 years old.

Recall

British singer Chris Rea, known for his hits, died at the age of 74 in hospital after a short illness. His debut album was released in 1978, and his hit Driving Home For Christmas is still popular.

Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media12.12.25, 19:42 • 10967 views

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
Musician
London