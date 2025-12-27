Perry Bamonte, musician of the rock band The Cure, has died

Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboardist of the British rock band The Cure, has died at the age of 66. This is reported by UNN with reference to the band's website, ABC News.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of our wonderful friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas. Quiet, intense, intuitive, tireless and incredibly creative, "Teddy" was a kind-hearted and vital member of The Cure's history. - reads the post on the band's website.

The Cure, founded in 1976 in Crawley by vocalist Robert Smith, Tolhurst, and Michael Dempsey, has regularly changed its lineup and is known for its significant influence on gothic, post-punk, and indie music.

According to ABC News, Bamonte officially joined the band in 1990 when keyboardist Roger O'Donnell left the group. It was then that he became a full member of the band, playing guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards.

It is noted that Bamonte was dismissed from The Cure by vocalist and leader Robert Smith in 2005. By that time, he had played over 400 concerts over 14 years. In recent years, Bamonte returned to the band and played another 90 concerts in 2022.

In 2019, Bamonte was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with other members of The Cure.

His last performance with the band took place on November 1, 2024, in London as part of a special event dedicated to the release of their new album, the first in 16 years, "Songs of a Lost World."

Bamonte was 65 years old.

