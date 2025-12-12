$42.270.01
Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

On December 12, famous singer Stepan Giga died in Lviv at the age of 66. He died in the intensive care unit of the First Medical Association of Lviv, but the family has not yet confirmed the information.

On Friday, December 12, the famous singer Stepan Higa died at the age of 66 due to illness, ZAXID.NET reports, according to UNN.

On Friday, December 12, the famous singer Stepan Higa died in Lviv at the age of 66 due to illness.

- the publication writes.

Stepan Higa died in the intensive care unit of the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv.

However, the family and official representatives have not yet confirmed the information about the singer's death.

Recall

In November, Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent urgent surgery. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

