Singer Stepan Giga dies in Lviv - media

On Friday, December 12, the famous singer Stepan Higa died at the age of 66 due to illness, ZAXID.NET reports, according to UNN.

Stepan Higa died in the intensive care unit of the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv.

However, the family and official representatives have not yet confirmed the information about the singer's death.

In November, Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa underwent urgent surgery. His condition was assessed as serious but stable.