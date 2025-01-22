The Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy and the Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin. What church holidays are celebrated on January 22

On January 22, according to the new calendar, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy, a disciple of the Apostle Paul. In the Christian tradition, he is considered the patron saint of those who seek spiritual wisdom and knowledge, UNN reports.

St. Timothy was a disciple and close collaborator of the Apostle Paul. He was born in Lystra (now part of Turkey) to a Greek and a Jewish mother. He accompanied Paul on many missions, preaching the Christian doctrine. Later Timothy was made bishop of the Church of Ephesus. His life became an example of devotion to Christ, for which he was martyred.

On this day, believers pray to St. Timothy, asking for his help in spiritual and life difficulties.

The Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin is also celebrated on January 22. According to the history of the holiday, Anastasius Persianus was born in the 6th century in a family of pagans, but after getting acquainted with Christianity he was baptized. He left military service, became a monk, and devoted his entire life to prayer and service. During the persecution of Christians by order of the Persian king, he was imprisoned and subjected to severe torture. Despite the torture, Anastasius remained faithful to his faith and was martyred.

The Church honors his memory by calling on believers to follow the example of his courage and devotion to God.

The feast day of the Monk Anastasius of the Caves, a deacon, also fell on January 22. Anastasius of Pechersk was a monk of the Kyiv Cave Monastery in the 12th century. He was characterized by great piety and love for his neighbor. As a deacon, he not only fulfilled his duties in the church, but also helped the poor and the disadvantaged. For his righteousness and sacrifice, he died at the hands of robbers who attacked the monastery.

On this day, believers remember the exploits of St. Anastasius and pray for peace and mercy in society.