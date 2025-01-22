The Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy and the Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin. What church holidays are celebrated on January 22

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 110933 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107398 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 117573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 142729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105829 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 143414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113589 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 101074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 125214 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 85112 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 101115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 88846 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 110934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 142730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 143414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 173781 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 163320 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 88846 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 101115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 125214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125679 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143597 views
Actual
The Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy and the Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin. What church holidays are celebrated on January 22

The Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy and the Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin. What church holidays are celebrated on January 22

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29247 views

On January 22, Orthodox Christians celebrate the Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy, the Monk Anastasius of Persia, and the Monk Anastasius of the Caves.

On January 22, according to the new calendar, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Holy Apostle Timothy, a disciple of the Apostle Paul. In the Christian tradition, he is considered the patron saint of those who seek spiritual wisdom and knowledge, UNN reports.

St. Timothy was a disciple and close collaborator of the Apostle Paul. He was born in Lystra (now part of Turkey) to a Greek and a Jewish mother. He accompanied Paul on many missions, preaching the Christian doctrine. Later Timothy was made bishop of the Church of Ephesus. His life became an example of devotion to Christ, for which he was martyred.

On this day, believers pray to St. Timothy, asking for his help in spiritual and life difficulties.

The Day of the Monk Anastasius Persianin is also celebrated on January 22. According to the history of the holiday, Anastasius Persianus was born in the 6th century in a family of pagans, but after getting acquainted with Christianity he was baptized. He left military service, became a monk, and devoted his entire life to prayer and service. During the persecution of Christians by order of the Persian king, he was imprisoned and subjected to severe torture. Despite the torture, Anastasius remained faithful to his faith and was martyred.

The Church honors his memory by calling on believers to follow the example of his courage and devotion to God.

The feast day of the Monk Anastasius of the Caves, a deacon, also fell on January 22. Anastasius of Pechersk was a monk of the Kyiv Cave Monastery in the 12th century. He was characterized by great piety and love for his neighbor. As a deacon, he not only fulfilled his duties in the church, but also helped the poor and the disadvantaged. For his righteousness and sacrifice, he died at the hands of robbers who attacked the monastery.

On this day, believers remember the exploits of St. Anastasius and pray for peace and mercy in society.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
kyievo-pecherska-lavraKyiv Pechersk Lavra
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising