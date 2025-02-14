Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that cases of abuse of curfew passes were recorded in the capital. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Active Kyiv residents discovered that cars without any signs of special vehicles were moving around the city, but with passes for movement during the curfew. These are ordinary private cars of citizens. Their owners have no connection to enterprises or services that have a reasonable need to move around the city at night, - Tkachenko noted.

The head of the KCMA ordered to check who issued these passes, to which organization and on what grounds.

He explained that a limited number of individuals and organizations are authorized to issue such documents in accordance with the KCMA's order.

The inspection showed that the documented passes were issued under the KCSA quota, where the deputy heads of administration have the authority to do so.

Tkachenko recalled that cases of abuse had occurred before, and despite the measures taken, the problem has not yet been resolved.

According to him, he has already requested a report on the issuance of passes, but has not yet received a clear answer. It seems that the documents are issued on a “whim” basis.

The head of the KCMA emphasized that the uncontrolled issuance of passes poses not only corruption risks but also a threat to the city's security. Such documents can fall into the hands of saboteurs or representatives of enemy special services, who can operate at night without interference.

The SBU will check this situation.

At the same time, the fight against possible corruption schemes in the issuance of passes will continue within the Transparency and Accountability Group.

