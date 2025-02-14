Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14142 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55142 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79291 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101312 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116749 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154004 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92567 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60485 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 90544 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144568 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51237 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 90544 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134508 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136422 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164634 views
Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out

Scandal with curfew passes in Kyiv: KCMA has started to check it out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52409 views

The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that cases of abuse of curfew passes were recorded in the capital. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Active Kyiv residents discovered that cars without any signs of special vehicles were moving around the city, but with passes for movement during the curfew. These are ordinary private cars of citizens. Their owners have no connection to enterprises or services that have a reasonable need to move around the city at night,

- Tkachenko noted.

The head of the KCMA ordered to check who issued these passes, to which organization and on what grounds.

He explained that a limited number of individuals and organizations are authorized to issue such documents in accordance with the KCMA's order.

The inspection showed that the documented passes were issued under the KCSA quota, where the deputy heads of administration have the authority to do so.

Tkachenko recalled that cases of abuse had occurred before, and despite the measures taken, the problem has not yet been resolved.

According to him, he has already requested a report on the issuance of passes, but has not yet received a clear answer. It seems that the documents are issued on a “whim” basis.

The head of the KCMA emphasized that the uncontrolled issuance of passes poses not only corruption risks but also a threat to the city's security. Such documents can fall into the hands of saboteurs or representatives of enemy special services, who can operate at night without interference.

The SBU will check this situation.

At the same time, the fight against possible corruption schemes in the issuance of passes will continue within the Transparency and Accountability Group.

Recall

The KCMA considers changing the mode of public transportation during an air raid due to a transportation collapse.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

PoliticsKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising