"The situation was complicated": Maliuk on the assassination attempt on Sternenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk spoke about the prevention of an assassination attempt on Serhiy Sternenko, who is a leader among volunteers supplying drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The assassination attempt, the fourth in a row, took place on May 2, when a woman opened fire in Sternenko's direction but was neutralized by an SBU officer.

"The situation was complicated": Maliuk on the assassination attempt on Sternenko

Activist Serhiy Sternenko became a target for Russians because he is a leader among volunteers who collect and transfer drones to the military. The situation with preventing the assassination attempt on Sternenko was difficult, as there was an understanding that it could happen soon, but at that moment the SBU had not yet identified the "perpetrator" himself. This was stated by the Head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, during communication with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Why did Serhiy Sternenko become a target for Russians? I'll explain. As of today, Serhiy has delivered almost 200,000 FPV drones to the front for more than 600 units. Sternenko is a leader among volunteers who collect and deliver drones to our military.

- Maliuk said.

The Head of the SBU reminded that Serhiy was one of those who prevented the enemy from creating the "Bessarabian People's Republic" in Odesa in 2014.

May 2nd is the day when they wanted to eliminate him. This is a certain symbolic day for the enemy and, at the same time, for us. Serhiy was one of those who did not allow the enemy to create the "Bessarabian People's Republic" in Odesa in 2014. Serhiy was at the forefront of those who, with blue and yellow flags, maintained a pro-state position. Therefore, on this day, they wanted to take revenge on him. And this is not the first attempt on Serhiy's life, but the fourth.

- Maliuk stated.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU's task has been to outmaneuver the Russians at the stage of initial studying and preparations for an assassination attempt.

The situation here was difficult. I understood that the assassination attempt itself could happen soon, based on the analysis of materials and a complex of operational and technical measures. But at that moment, we had not yet identified the "perpetrator" himself.

- Maliuk said.

The Head of the SBU invited Serhiy to his office, and they discussed elements of his physical security, providing professional protection.

On May 2, Serhiy leaves the entrance in the morning, his assistant - a civilian - goes first, Serhiy goes second, and a SBU Special Operations Center "A" employee goes third. And near the entrance, a woman who, at first glance, does not cause any suspicion, opens fire on Serhiy's back with both hands.

- Maliuk noted.

According to him, the third person to exit was an SBU employee who acted professionally, closed the distance, knocked out the pistol, and immobilized the attacker.

"By the way, when he was already 'sitting' on her, our head of the counterintelligence department, who was handling this case, called him and said: 'We've identified her, it's such-and-such a madam, she rented an apartment nearby, and she's going to make an assassination attempt.' He replied: 'But I'm already 'sitting' on her. All good.'"

What I want to say is this: it was the systematic work of the Service that made it possible to prevent the murder of Serhiy Sternenko. The enemy was close, we understood that the FSB was half an hour ahead of us, but we countered it by raising the level of physical security against a kinetic strike," Maliuk stated.

Attack on Sternenko: the court arrested the suspect without the right to bail02.05.25, 15:04 • 2508 views

Supplement

On May 1, an assassination attempt was made on activist and blogger Serhiy Sternenko. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm.

The 45-year-old woman was notified of suspicion for attempted murder of activist Serhiy Sternenko on May 1.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the report of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the investigation into the circumstances of the attack on activist Serhiy Sternenko; all facts will be presented to the public.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
