Attack on Sternenko: the court arrested the suspect without the right to bail
Kyiv • UNN
Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for a 45-year-old woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Serhii Sternenko. She will be in custody until June 29.
To satisfy the investigator's request: to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention. The term of validity of the decision on the detention of the suspect shall be determined until 29.06.2025 inclusive
The court obliged to provide the suspect with medical assistance for hemodialysis three times a week. The preventive measure was chosen without the right to bail.
Let us remind
An attempt was made on Serhiy Sternenko on May 1. The SBU detained a woman with a firearm. Sternenko's life is not currently in danger.
The 45-year-old woman was notified of suspicion for the attempted murder of activist Serhiy Sternenko on May 1, the Security Service of Ukraine reported, informing how the enemy was preparing an attack on Sternenko.