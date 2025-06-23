"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU building

$41.830.15
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3594 views
Chernyshov said he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30771 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 24974 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 54959 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38937 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 90041 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 59313 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 93917 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 128125 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97776 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusives
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras Topolia
June 23, 05:44 AM • 50779 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days
June 23, 07:47 AM • 41284 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed
10:41 AM • 33726 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:28 PM • 24021 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill
01:36 PM • 15353 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill
01:36 PM • 15560 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 30772 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
12:19 PM • 54960 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 21, 07:00 AM • 322964 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:29 PM • 378365 views
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
02:13 PM • 3136 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
June 21, 11:04 PM • 106863 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 231637 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay
June 21, 11:41 AM • 105327 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion
June 21, 07:34 AM • 106271 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk revealed details of the failed attempt by Russian special services to blow up the SBU building in February. The agent, who was supposed to deliver 7 kilograms of explosives to the building, was detained.

"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU building

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, revealed details of Russian special services' attempt to blow up the Security Service building in February. He spoke about this during communication with journalists, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

Maliuk reported that in 2023, Putin signed an internal, classified decree regarding the so-called "diversionary noise." The Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff and the FSB are the executors. This is related to their maximal commitment to committing various acts of terrorism on the territory of Ukraine.

There was a situation where we "tracked" one of the groups. We learned that a significant amount of explosives was ready. One man was supposed to directly hand over a suitcase with explosives to another scoundrel-terrorist. I said: if he takes it, we follow him further, as soon as he enters the building - we detain him. We see: a young girl picks up this bag, gets into a taxi, which makes a big circle and arrives here at Volodymyrska street. The girl gets out and carries a suitcase with explosives almost to our door…

- said Maliuk.

Maliuk noted that the staff is currently not deployed there.

We have many backup command posts, for obvious reasons we did so a long time ago. But she brought 7 kilograms of explosives precisely here, and she was detained. Given the striking elements - the enemy could have done much harm

- said the head of the SSU.

In February 2025, a Russian agent was detained in Kyiv, suspected of planning to detonate explosives near the building of a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelensky: one was planned in the territory of the Presidential Office, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport

The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport23.06.25, 15:56 • 23489 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
