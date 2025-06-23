"Brought 7 kilograms of explosives": Maliuk on the details of the Russian special services' attempt to blow up the SBU building

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, revealed details of Russian special services' attempt to blow up the Security Service building in February. He spoke about this during communication with journalists, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

Maliuk reported that in 2023, Putin signed an internal, classified decree regarding the so-called "diversionary noise." The Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff and the FSB are the executors. This is related to their maximal commitment to committing various acts of terrorism on the territory of Ukraine.

There was a situation where we "tracked" one of the groups. We learned that a significant amount of explosives was ready. One man was supposed to directly hand over a suitcase with explosives to another scoundrel-terrorist. I said: if he takes it, we follow him further, as soon as he enters the building - we detain him. We see: a young girl picks up this bag, gets into a taxi, which makes a big circle and arrives here at Volodymyrska street. The girl gets out and carries a suitcase with explosives almost to our door… - said Maliuk.

Maliuk noted that the staff is currently not deployed there.

We have many backup command posts, for obvious reasons we did so a long time ago. But she brought 7 kilograms of explosives precisely here, and she was detained. Given the striking elements - the enemy could have done much harm - said the head of the SSU.

In February 2025, a Russian agent was detained in Kyiv, suspected of planning to detonate explosives near the building of a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine.

