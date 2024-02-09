Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52674 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114690 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120401 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176479 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236139 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76373 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53928 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89585 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49978 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 30015 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247116 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233418 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114693 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97023 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100052 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116629 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117319 views
Actual
Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement

Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28765 views

From now on, climbers on Mount Everest will be required to carry their own feces back to base camp and present bags for inspection to prove that nothing was left on the mountain.

Upon returning to the base camp, climbers will be ordered to present their full feces bags for inspection to prove that they have not left anything on the summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to DPA and BBC.

Details

Nepal demands that climbers on Mount Everest carry their feces back to base camp and no longer leave them on the mountain.

Starting with this year's main season in the spring, it will be mandatory to use fecal bags. This was stated by Mingma Chiri Sherpa, a senior official of the responsible Pasang Lhamu municipality.

Until now, climbers used to dig holes in which to leave their feces, but rising temperatures mean that the feces no longer decomposes completely, leading to an unpleasant odor.

Our mountains are starting to stink. We receive complaints that human feces are visible on the rocks and that some climbers are getting sick. This is unacceptable and damages our image 

- Mingma Sherpa, head of the Pasang Lhamu municipality, told the BBC.

To combat this scourge, local authorities decided to provide brave climbers with special bags containing chemicals and powders that make feces odorless and more solid.

These packs, two for each climber, will be "checked" upon returning from a trip to the top of Mount Everest, which lasts an average of two weeks.

The tallest landfill in the world

In addition to feces, there is tons of other garbage on Everest, such as broken tents and clothes, food packaging, stoves, empty water bottles, beer cans, and oxygen tanks. The 8849-meter-high mountain has the infamy of being the world's highest garbage dump.

The authorities of the Himalayan country, which has some of the highest mountains in the world, have been trying to solve this problem for some time. From time to time, cleaning teams are sent there, and trash cans are installed on the region's hiking trails.

Recall

The Kremlin plans to build a series of landfills on the temporarily occupied lands in eastern Ukraine that will serve the Russian Federation.

Five US Marines aboard a helicopter that crashed on Wednesday in the mountains of California have been killed.

Russia's special operation: the GUR reacts to Putin's interview with Carlson09.02.24, 19:11 • 27866 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
californiaCalifornia
mount-everestMount Everest
nepalNepal
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising