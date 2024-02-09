Everest has a huge problem with garbage: in the future, climbers will have to descend with their own excrement

Upon returning to the base camp, climbers will be ordered to present their full feces bags for inspection to prove that they have not left anything on the summit. This was reported by UNN with reference to DPA and BBC.

Details

Nepal demands that climbers on Mount Everest carry their feces back to base camp and no longer leave them on the mountain.

Starting with this year's main season in the spring, it will be mandatory to use fecal bags. This was stated by Mingma Chiri Sherpa, a senior official of the responsible Pasang Lhamu municipality.

Until now, climbers used to dig holes in which to leave their feces, but rising temperatures mean that the feces no longer decomposes completely, leading to an unpleasant odor.

Our mountains are starting to stink. We receive complaints that human feces are visible on the rocks and that some climbers are getting sick. This is unacceptable and damages our image - Mingma Sherpa, head of the Pasang Lhamu municipality, told the BBC.

To combat this scourge, local authorities decided to provide brave climbers with special bags containing chemicals and powders that make feces odorless and more solid.

These packs, two for each climber, will be "checked" upon returning from a trip to the top of Mount Everest, which lasts an average of two weeks.

The tallest landfill in the world

In addition to feces, there is tons of other garbage on Everest, such as broken tents and clothes, food packaging, stoves, empty water bottles, beer cans, and oxygen tanks. The 8849-meter-high mountain has the infamy of being the world's highest garbage dump.

The authorities of the Himalayan country, which has some of the highest mountains in the world, have been trying to solve this problem for some time. From time to time, cleaning teams are sent there, and trash cans are installed on the region's hiking trails.

