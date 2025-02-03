Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42030 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75345 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104082 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131192 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103636 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100019 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28943 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114174 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108646 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42030 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131192 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153739 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7536 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13519 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108646 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114174 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138979 views
Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23814 views

Five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs have climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen reached the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Five Ukrainian soldiers who survived injuries or amputations have conquered the highest mountain in Africa - Kilimanjaro. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details 

"Among them: Mykhailo Matviyiv, a fighter with the Omega Special Forces unit of the National Guard, Oleksandr Mikhov, who has been performing combat missions with Omega for a long time, and border guard Vladyslav Shatilo. Vladyslav told about his story of sports victories in a series of the Interior Ministry's special project "From the Front to Champions," the statement reads,

As noted, the servicemen overcame an altitude of 5,895 meters, and had been preparing for the climb for four months.

Nepal restricts permits to climb Mount Everest04.05.24, 14:42 • 27166 views

Alina Volianska

Society
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
mount-everestMount Everest
nepalNepal
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising