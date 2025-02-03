Ukrainian soldiers conquer Mount Kilimanjaro after injuries and amputations

Five Ukrainian soldiers who survived injuries or amputations have conquered the highest mountain in Africa - Kilimanjaro. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

"Among them: Mykhailo Matviyiv, a fighter with the Omega Special Forces unit of the National Guard, Oleksandr Mikhov, who has been performing combat missions with Omega for a long time, and border guard Vladyslav Shatilo. Vladyslav told about his story of sports victories in a series of the Interior Ministry's special project "From the Front to Champions," the statement reads,

As noted, the servicemen overcame an altitude of 5,895 meters, and had been preparing for the climb for four months.

