"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Elton John's foundations in Russia were declared undesirable due to "LGBT propaganda"

Kyiv • UNN

 9012 views

The Russian Ministry of Justice has added Elton John's foundations to the register of undesirable organizations. Because in relation to them, the Russian Federation sees not only support for AIDS prevention, but also "propaganda of non-traditional relations."

Elton John's foundations in Russia were declared undesirable due to "LGBT propaganda"

The Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Justice for Journalists Foundation have been declared undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation due to "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations", as stated on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Justice has added the American and British foundations of Sir Elton John, a rock musician, winner of five Grammy Awards, and Commander of the Order of the British Empire, to the register of undesirable organisations in Russia. The relevant information is posted on the official website of the Russian agency.

The website of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation states that the British and American Elton John AIDS Foundation* ("Elton John AIDS Foundation"), as well as the British Justice for Journalists Foundation* ("Justice for Journalists").

Elton John's foundations were declared undesirable organizations by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. They recognised the activities of foundations in support of public associations for the prevention and fight against AIDS, in particular among LGBT representatives and others.

(The foundations) are mostly focused on promoting non-traditional sexual relations, Western family models, and gender reassignment. They are negative about the policies of countries that protect traditional spiritual and moral values

- The Russian agency points out.

Let us remind you

Elton John spoke about his deteriorating vision due to an eye infection. He can no longer see his sons play rugby and football, which upsets the musician.

The long-standing feud between Elton John and Madonna has officially ended. On Monday, the pop star shared that they had "finally buried the hatchet" of their long-standing feud after she decided to meet her fiercest critic backstage at Saturday Night Live.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
