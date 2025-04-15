The Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Justice for Journalists Foundation have been declared undesirable in the territory of the Russian Federation due to "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations", as stated on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Justice has added the American and British foundations of Sir Elton John, a rock musician, winner of five Grammy Awards, and Commander of the Order of the British Empire, to the register of undesirable organisations in Russia. The relevant information is posted on the official website of the Russian agency.

The website of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation states that the British and American Elton John AIDS Foundation* ("Elton John AIDS Foundation"), as well as the British Justice for Journalists Foundation* ("Justice for Journalists").

Elton John's foundations were declared undesirable organizations by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. They recognised the activities of foundations in support of public associations for the prevention and fight against AIDS, in particular among LGBT representatives and others.

(The foundations) are mostly focused on promoting non-traditional sexual relations, Western family models, and gender reassignment. They are negative about the policies of countries that protect traditional spiritual and moral values - The Russian agency points out.

Let us remind you

Elton John spoke about his deteriorating vision due to an eye infection. He can no longer see his sons play rugby and football, which upsets the musician.

The long-standing feud between Elton John and Madonna has officially ended. On Monday, the pop star shared that they had "finally buried the hatchet" of their long-standing feud after she decided to meet her fiercest critic backstage at Saturday Night Live.

They still "don't understand" the Kremlin: Russia threatens Poland, the Baltic countries and is wary of NATO