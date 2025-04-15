$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17264 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75094 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40346 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45700 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52692 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94856 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86604 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35523 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60632 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109567 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

They still "don't understand" the Kremlin: Russia threatens Poland, the Baltic countries and is wary of NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 11095 views

Russian intelligence threatens the Baltic countries and Poland with consequences in the event of "NATO aggression" against the allied state.

They still "don't understand" the Kremlin: Russia threatens Poland, the Baltic countries and is wary of NATO

"The instigator countries will suffer" - the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicates what might be the consequence of a possible "NATO aggression", from the Kremlin's point of view.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Russian Federation is once again accusing NATO countries: the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Russia, Sergey Naryshkin, told reporters the following:

They (presumably, we are talking about Poland and the Baltic countries) should understand, but do not yet understand, that in the event of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the Union State (an organization consisting of Russia and the Republic of Belarus) - damage will be caused, of course, to the entire NATO bloc

According to Naryshkin - "to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the bearers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland." He also mentioned the Baltic countries in this context.

Recall

Lithuania calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on Rosatom, LNG exports and measures against the "shadow fleet". Ukraine is ready to join the EU by 2030.

Kaja Kallas: EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the "shadow fleet"14.04.25, 18:48 • 10392 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kaya Kallas
NATO
European Union
Lithuania
Poland
