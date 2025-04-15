"The instigator countries will suffer" - the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicates what might be the consequence of a possible "NATO aggression", from the Kremlin's point of view.



The Russian Federation is once again accusing NATO countries: the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) of Russia, Sergey Naryshkin, told reporters the following:

They (presumably, we are talking about Poland and the Baltic countries) should understand, but do not yet understand, that in the event of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the Union State (an organization consisting of Russia and the Republic of Belarus) - damage will be caused, of course, to the entire NATO bloc

According to Naryshkin - "to a greater extent, the first to suffer will be the bearers of such ideas among the political circles of Poland." He also mentioned the Baltic countries in this context.

