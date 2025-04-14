Kaja Kallas: EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the "shadow fleet"

The European Union is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for new restrictions, including against the "shadow fleet".

This was stated by Head of EU Diplomacy Kaja Kallas during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

We see how the loudest air strike was carried out yesterday, and it is clear that they are delaying, and not seeking peace at all. So the only way to negotiate is to increase pressure on Russia - Kallas noted.

We are working on the 17th package, as well as on the shadow fleet and various elements there, to collect it for the Foreign Affairs Council in May - added the head of EU diplomacy.

She also stressed the importance of military assistance to Ukraine and recalled that more than 73,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained as part of EU missions. In addition, discussions are underway on the possible expansion of the mandate of these missions to promote security guarantees.

Recall

Earlier, Radio Liberty's Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak wrote in X that the European Union seeks to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia already on May 20.