Kaja Kallas: EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the "shadow fleet"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16749 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14751 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19947 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29339 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62276 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58523 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33786 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59553 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106700 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166255 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16766 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50250 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62297 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58532 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166262 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22507 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20871 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22523 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24457 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27091 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Kaja Kallas: EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10388 views

The European Union is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include restrictions against the "shadow fleet." This was stated by Kaja Kallas, emphasizing the importance of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

Kaja Kallas: EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the "shadow fleet"

The European Union is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for new restrictions, including against the "shadow fleet". 

This was stated by Head of EU Diplomacy Kaja Kallas during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

We see how the loudest air strike was carried out yesterday, and it is clear that they are delaying, and not seeking peace at all. So the only way to negotiate is to increase pressure on Russia

- Kallas noted.

We are working on the 17th package, as well as on the shadow fleet and various elements there, to collect it for the Foreign Affairs Council in May

- added the head of EU diplomacy.

She also stressed the importance of military assistance to Ukraine and recalled that more than 73,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained as part of EU missions. In addition, discussions are underway on the possible expansion of the mandate of these missions to promote security guarantees.

Recall

Earlier, Radio Liberty's Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak wrote in X that the European Union seeks to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia already on May 20.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79