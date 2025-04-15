"Privatized" the church and property for over UAH 7 million: a rector of a UOC (MP) church exposed in Kyiv region

A cleric of the UOC (MP) was exposed for the illegal alienation of a temple with an area of almost 500 square meters in one of the villages of the Boryspil district. The total value of the misappropriated building is over UAH 7 million. The attacker faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the archimandrite initially "donated" church buildings to his sister. After the relative received official rights to the property, she transferred them to a charitable foundation controlled by the rector of the temple. The cleric planned to illegally lease the acquired buildings or sell them to third parties through an affiliated structure.

We are talking about the building of the temple and its outbuildings with an area of almost 500 m² in one of the villages of the Boryspil district. The total value of the property is more than UAH 7 million. All this real estate belongs to the local community - stated in the message.

During the searches, computers, telephones and "documents" with evidence of the fraud were found in the clergyman and his relatives. Currently, the cleric has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: appropriation, embezzlement or possession of property by abuse of office and forgery.

The investigation is ongoing. The attacker faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property - the SBU reported.

