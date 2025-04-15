The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

The SBU and the National Police are conducting a search of Moscow priests — the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed UNN journalist about this.

"The Service of God visited the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP today, which is the main Kremlin lobbyist. Searches are being conducted at the manager of affairs — Metropolitan Anthony Pakanich", - said the interlocutor.

According to information from sources, there will be new suspicions.

Addition

In Donetsk region, the SBU detained an FSB agent, Archpriest of the UOC (MP), who adjusted Russian strikes. He collected data on the Armed Forces in exchange for a promise to "evacuate" his family to the Russian Federation.