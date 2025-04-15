The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1780 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18658 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16063 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21136 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30397 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63959 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59844 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34047 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59633 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106875 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18648 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52166 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63948 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59836 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167089 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23926 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21248 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22868 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24761 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27380 views
The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7486 views

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, are conducting searches in the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). The searches are taking place at the residence of Metropolitan Antoniy Pakanych, new suspicions are possible.

The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

The SBU and the National Police are conducting a search of Moscow priests — the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed UNN journalist about this.

"The Service of God visited the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP today, which is the main Kremlin lobbyist. Searches are being conducted at the manager of affairs — Metropolitan Anthony Pakanich", - said the interlocutor.

According to information from sources, there will be new suspicions.

Addition

In Donetsk region, the SBU detained an FSB agent, Archpriest of the UOC (MP), who adjusted Russian strikes. He collected data on the Armed Forces in exchange for a promise to "evacuate" his family to the Russian Federation.

19.01.23, 16:19 • 1491637 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv
