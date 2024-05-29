Everest Day, International Day of UN Peacekeepers, World Otter Day. What else can be celebrated on May 29

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68041 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138701 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237515 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147741 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218908 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112935 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65461 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109335 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 48050 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105035 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44575 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218843 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3333 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12565 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105035 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109335 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158224 views
Actual
Everest Day, International Day of UN Peacekeepers, World Otter Day. What else can be celebrated on May 29

Everest Day, International Day of UN Peacekeepers, World Otter Day. What else can be celebrated on May 29

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140299 views

Today, climbers and mountain lovers can join the event dedicated to the highest peak of our planet - Everest Day. It was on May 23, 1953, that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent of Everest in history.

Today, on May 29, climbers and mountain lovers can join the event dedicated to the highest peak of our planet - Everest Day, UNN reports.

It was on May 29, 1953, that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in history.

The first known attempt to climb Mount Everest, which is 8848.86 meters above sea level, was made in June 1924 by the British George Mallory and George Irvine. They never returned to the camp and their bodies were never found. There is a version that they did reach the top of Everest and died on their way back.

After that, different groups of climbers made several more attempts to conquer Everest, and only the 1953 attempt was successful.

Since 2002, May 29 has been the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

It was on this day in 1948 that the UN Security Council established the first peacekeeping mission in Palestine.

Until the 60s of the twentieth century, UN peacekeepers were of an observational nature. However, later, for the first time, armed peacekeeping contingents, which we all know as "blue helmets," were created.

To date, the UN has conducted more than 70 peacekeeping missions. Most of them are considered successful. The most failed mission was in Rwanda, where it failed to prevent civil conflict, massacres and genocide of the local population.

Ukraine first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in the former Yugoslavia.

In total, since 1992, 44 thousand Ukrainian peacekeepers have participated in 36 missions in Europe, Asia and Africa. Fifty-five people have been killed.

Today, environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts can join the events dedicated to the World Otter Day.

Otters are aquatic mammals that live on all continents except Antarctica and Australia. The main habitat of otters is lakes, ponds, streams, river mouths, as well as swamps and wetlands.

Due to human destruction of the ecosystems familiar to these animals and poaching for fur, the population of these animals began to decline in the twentieth century. However, timely measures and some natural factors stopped this process.

In Ukraine, according to scientists, the population of river otters varies between 10-12 thousand individuals.

Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of World Healthy Digestion Day.

The goal of the event is to get people into the habit of eating right, as it is an improper diet that leads to most digestive diseases. Preventive measures include quitting alcohol and smoking, preparing a weekly diet, and maintaining a proper work and rest schedule.

The average person digests about 500 kilograms of food per year. About 95% of the pleasure hormone  (serotonin) is produced in the intestines.

On the last Wednesday of May, events dedicated to the International Multiple Sclerosis Day are held.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune progressive disease associated with the degeneration of myelin (the protective film of the nerve), affecting the optic nerve, brain and spinal cord. The body produces antibodies against its own nervous system, which damages and destroys myelin. This process disrupts the connection between the brain and other parts of the body. Eventually, the nerves themselves are damaged, and this is an irreversible process that leads to impaired basic human functions such as movement, coordination, sensitivity, and vision.

The disease most often affects women and people of working age (21-45 years). The highest incidence is among Caucasians living in temperate climates. There are about three million people with multiple sclerosis worldwide.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodosia.

According to legend, Theodosia lived in seventh-century Constantinople. From a young age, she decided to devote her life to serving the Lord.

When the Emperor Leo ordered the destruction of the icons, the nun Theodosia strongly opposed it. She was thrown into prison and tortured to death.

It is believed that people who came to Theodosia's grave were healed of the most serious diseases.

On May 29, Feodosia, Maria, Andriy, and Konstantin celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
united-nationsUnited Nations
mount-everestMount Everest
ruandaRwanda
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising