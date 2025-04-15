Still undecided on the exact format: Rutte unable to answer whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16996 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 73548 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39720 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45055 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52124 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94060 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85908 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35481 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60603 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109502 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 73548 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92834 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94060 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85908 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185192 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54703 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30042 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31021 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32257 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34504 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Still undecided on the exact format: Rutte unable to answer whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8366 views

NATO Secretary General stated that the summit format has not yet been determined, so a decision on inviting Zelenskyy will be made later. Rutte previously visited Odesa with Zelenskyy, assuring him of support.

Still undecided on the exact format: Rutte unable to answer whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not answer whether it is planned to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit, which will be held in June, because, according to him, the participants have not yet decided on the exact format of the summit. He said this in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

We have not yet decided on the exact format of the summit, so, as usual, the final decision is made only a few weeks before the summit, so it is difficult for me to announce anything about it now. I hope that there will be an understanding in early June 

- Rutte said.

Let us remind

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that he visited Odesa together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77