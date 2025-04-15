Still undecided on the exact format: Rutte unable to answer whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not answer whether it is planned to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit, which will be held in June, because, according to him, the participants have not yet decided on the exact format of the summit. He said this in an interview on the telethon, reports UNN.

We have not yet decided on the exact format of the summit, so, as usual, the final decision is made only a few weeks before the summit, so it is difficult for me to announce anything about it now. I hope that there will be an understanding in early June - Rutte said.

Let us remind

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that he visited Odesa together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.