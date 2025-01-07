Powerful earthquake in Tibet kills more than 100 people

According to China's state news service, at least 106 people were killed and 174 injured as a result of a strong earthquake that struck the mountainous region of Tibet on Tuesday morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The earthquake damaged nearly 3,000 homes.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.1 magnitude earthquake was accompanied by numerous aftershocks. They were felt in the Himalayas, neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India. The aftershocks were felt as far away as the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

However, the China Seismological Network Center reported that the earthquake was of magnitude 6.8.

An estimated 6,900 people live in 27 villages within a 20 km radius of the epicenter, according to Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday, local authorities closed the Everest climbing camp.

Earlier, at least 95 people were reported dead as a result of a strong earthquake in Tibet.