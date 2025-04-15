"Miss Eco International-2025": Ukraine will be represented by Yelizaveta Adamska in a dress decorated with quotes from poetry

26-year-old Elizaveta Adamska will perform in the final of the "Miss Eco International-2025" contest, which will be held on April 19 in Alexandria, Egypt. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reports UNN.

"Miss Eco International" is an international competition that unites participants from all over the world around the theme of ecological awareness and sustainable development. The winner becomes the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment. This year, Ukraine will be represented by a 26-year-old Lviv resident.

Our countrywoman has been a member of Young European Ambassadors for five years, initiated projects on ecofeminism, sustainable habits, and also created an ecological game for children with visual impairments - wrote Kozytskyi in his Telegram.

This year, the representative of Ukraine will take to the stage in an elegant blue and gold dress, decorated with quotes from the poems of Lina Kostenko, Sosyura, Rylsky, Stus and other Ukrainian classics.

By the way, last year the Ukrainian Angelina Usanova won the competition. Elizaveta has a great chance to repeat this success - added the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration in conclusion.

