"Miss Eco International-2025": Ukraine will be represented by Yelizaveta Adamska in a dress decorated with quotes from poetry

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16661 views

11:16 AM • 71737 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39022 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44324 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51465 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93162 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85154 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35435 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60572 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109419 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
11:16 AM • 71737 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91621 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93162 views

Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85154 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184668 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53766 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29777 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30768 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32026 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34291 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

"Miss Eco International-2025": Ukraine will be represented by Yelizaveta Adamska in a dress decorated with quotes from poetry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9102 views

26-year-old Yelyzaveta Adamska will perform in the final of the competition in Egypt. She is a member of Young European Ambassadors and has initiated environmental projects.

"Miss Eco International-2025": Ukraine will be represented by Yelizaveta Adamska in a dress decorated with quotes from poetry

26-year-old Elizaveta Adamska will perform in the final of the "Miss Eco International-2025" contest, which will be held on April 19 in Alexandria, Egypt. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, reports UNN.

"Miss Eco International" is an international competition that unites participants from all over the world around the theme of ecological awareness and sustainable development. The winner becomes the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment. This year, Ukraine will be represented by a 26-year-old Lviv resident.

Our countrywoman has been a member of Young European Ambassadors for five years, initiated projects on ecofeminism, sustainable habits, and also created an ecological game for children with visual impairments 

- wrote Kozytskyi in his Telegram.

This year, the representative of Ukraine will take to the stage in an elegant blue and gold dress, decorated with quotes from the poems of Lina Kostenko, Sosyura, Rylsky, Stus and other Ukrainian classics.

By the way, last year the Ukrainian Angelina Usanova won the competition. Elizaveta has a great chance to repeat this success 

- added the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration in conclusion.

Ukrainian Andriana Pushchak will participate in a beauty contest in Las Vegas05.04.25, 15:14 • 104006 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Egypt
