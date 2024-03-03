$41.340.03
Nepal to require all Everest climbers to wear tracking chip

Kyiv • UNN

 34681 views

Nepal will require all climbers to wear tracking chips while climbing Mount Everest to reduce search and rescue time.

Nepal to require all Everest climbers to wear tracking chip

From now on, only those climbers will be able to climb Mount Everest who have a tracking device with them during the climb to reduce the time for search and rescue missions if necessary. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Tourists will be able to rent a special chip for 10-15 dollars. At the end of the route, the chip will have to be returned.

According to Rakesh Gurung, Director of the Nepal Tourism Department, the spring climbing season, which lasts from March to May, will soon begin on Everest.

Mount Everest is a dangerous mountain to climb, and in recent years it has become increasingly crowded and even more life-threatening. Last year, Nepal issued a record number of permits to climb Everest during the spring season. This season, however, was also one of the deadliest in recent memory: 12 confirmed deaths and five climbers missing

said Rakesha Gurunga

Gurunga emphasized that the country's authorities are trying to reduce the number of deaths among climbers and are taking other measures to ensure the safety of those wishing to conquer the peak.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
CNN
Mount Everest
Nepal
