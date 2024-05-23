Four dead on Everest this week

A Kenyan climber who disappeared near the summit of Mount Everest has been found dead, the fourth death recorded on Everest this week, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Forty-year-old Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui and his 44-year-old Nepalese guide Navang Sherpa disappeared on Wednesday while attempting to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

Kirui's death was the fourth death recorded on Everest this week.

A Romanian climber, a British climber, and his Nepalese guide were also found dead on Tuesday, the Himalayan Times reports.

The guide has not yet been found by the search team that was sent to locate the couple, a local tourism official told the AFP news agency.

The Nepalese newspaper Himalayan Times quoted Sherpa as telling the base camp that Kirui had shown "abnormal behavior" and "refused to return or even use oxygen from the tanks." Contact with the pair was lost shortly after the report, base camp officials told the newspaper.

In his last post on Instagram, Kirui expressed confidence that he could conquer Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. He was a banker at one of Kenya's largest lending banks.

Addendum

Climbing Everest, the highest peak in the world, is considered extremely difficult and risky even for experienced climbers.