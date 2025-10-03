Tragedy in the USA: climber dies during live broadcast of ascent of El Capitan

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10171 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13096 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 12150 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 25033 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27721 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 18817 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19310 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16024 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15297 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18155 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.8m/s
57%
755mm
Popular news
Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in UkraineOctober 3, 04:29 AM • 6300 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 12086 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 35182 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18802 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9172 views
Publications
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9392 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10176 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13103 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 25040 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27728 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18896 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 27329 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 70354 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 77995 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 58468 views
Actual
Forbes
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Tragedy in the USA: climber dies during live broadcast of ascent of El Capitan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

23-year-old climber Balin Miller died while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. His fall happened live on TikTok, shocking thousands of viewers.

Tragedy in the USA: climber dies during live broadcast of ascent of El Capitan
Photo: Daily Mail

Balin Miller, a 23-year-old climber and influencer, died while ascending the famous El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park, USA. His fall occurred during a live TikTok broadcast, shocking thousands of viewers, UNN reports with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Balin Miller fell during the ascent on Wednesday

- his mother, Janine Girard-Moorman, confirmed to the Associated Press.

He has been climbing since childhood. His heart and soul were simply climbing. He loved climbing, and it was never about money or fame

- she said.

On Facebook, his mother added: "With a heavy heart, I must inform you that my incredible son, Balin Miller, died today in a climbing accident. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I don't know how I will get through this. I love him so much. I want to wake up from this terrible nightmare."

One of the followers had been tracking Miller's journey for four days and saw him slip.

He reached the top, but he had to retrieve his bags because they got stuck on the rock when he was pulling them up. As he tried to retrieve the bags, he fell and died, and it was all captured on live streams

- Michelle Derrick wrote on Facebook.

The National Park Service stated that it is investigating the climbing accident and added that "park rangers and emergency services responded immediately."

According to the NPS, Miller's death occurred on the first day of the government shutdown, although national parks like Yosemite remained open with certain restrictions.

Addition

Miller quickly became a renowned climber. In June, he gained worldwide recognition for successfully climbing the Slovak Direct route on Mount McKinley, an incredibly challenging route he completed in 56 hours. Miller also spent time climbing in Patagonia and the Canadian Rockies, where he ascended an ice route called Reality Bath, a feat not accomplished in 37 years, according to Climbing Magazine. It took him seven days.

Viewers called Miller "the guy with the orange tent" due to the brightly colored tent he set up during his two-day journey on El Capitan. It is unclear what went wrong during Miller's ascent, but his older brother, Dylan Miller, told AP that he was rope soloing a 2,400-foot route called Sea of Dreams.

This meant that Miller had a rope to protect himself from any falls, although experts warn that this method is still risky.

Dylan said his brother had completed the ascent and was likely pulling up the rest of his gear when he descended to the end of the rope and fell.

Polish climber makes world's first ski descent of Everest without oxygen tank26.09.25, 13:03 • 3299 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
Associated Press
United States