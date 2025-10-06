$41.230.05
10:30 AM • 3482 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7714 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13652 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33655 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23146 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32479 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61540 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75114 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90034 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166966 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Cyclone to bring rains to Ukraine: weather forecast for October 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

On October 7, a cyclone with atmospheric fronts will cause rains in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Air temperature will range from +9°C in the west to +21°C in the south and east.

Cyclone to bring rains to Ukraine: weather forecast for October 7

On Tuesday, October 7, a cyclone will cover Ukraine, which, together with atmospheric fronts, will bring rain to some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The cyclone, located in the south, together with its atmospheric fronts, will cause rains tomorrow in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky regions. No significant precipitation in the rest of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The air temperature remains uneven, it is cool in the west, +9+12, it will be warmest in the south and east, +15+21, in the north +12+14, in the center +12+16, in Dnipropetrovsk region up to +18 degrees.

In Kyiv on October 7, no significant precipitation, up to +14 degrees during the day.

Recall

On October 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, light rains are expected, in places fogs. The daytime temperature will be 10-18° warm.

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv