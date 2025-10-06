Cyclone to bring rains to Ukraine: weather forecast for October 7

On Tuesday, October 7, a cyclone will cover Ukraine, which, together with atmospheric fronts, will bring rain to some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The cyclone, located in the south, together with its atmospheric fronts, will cause rains tomorrow in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Khmelnytsky regions. No significant precipitation in the rest of Ukraine. - the message says.

The air temperature remains uneven, it is cool in the west, +9+12, it will be warmest in the south and east, +15+21, in the north +12+14, in the center +12+16, in Dnipropetrovsk region up to +18 degrees.

In Kyiv on October 7, no significant precipitation, up to +14 degrees during the day.

Recall

On October 6, most of Ukraine will be cloudy, light rains are expected, in places fogs. The daytime temperature will be 10-18° warm.