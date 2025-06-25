$41.870.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

As of the morning of June 25, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

As of 06:00 on 06/25/2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea – 3 vessels; to the Sea of Azov – 3 vessels moving from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible landing of a Russian landing party in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of the Russian Federation's amphibious capabilities and the expectations of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
