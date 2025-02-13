ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29433 views

No Russian warships have been spotted in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Kalibr missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea with a total of 26 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, and 3 Russian Kalibr missile carriers in the Mediterranean. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy in its operational information as of 06:00 on February 13, 2025, UNN reports.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas,

- the statement said.

It is also noted that there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

  • 2 vessels to the Black Sea;
    • 4 vessels to the Sea of Azov.
      Image

      Recall

      The occupiers have reduced the use of helicopters in the Black Sea after several units were destroyed by Magura V5 maritime drones. Currently, Russia relies on aviation and drones to patrol the waters.

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

      War
      mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
      ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
      sea-of-azovSea of Azov
      black-seaBlack Sea

