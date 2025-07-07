No Russian warships are present in the Black and Azov Seas

As of July 7, no Russian ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Two enemy vessels are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 07.07.2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas, and two Russian vessels are in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Azov Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 11 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; 5 vessels passed to the Azov Sea, 1 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

