In 2026, a cascade of double solar eclipses will begin: when and where to see them in three years

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
01:19 PM • 5878 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 23713 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 17839 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 34772 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 46538 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 53802 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 53741 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49640 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 63620 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 85351 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.3m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on UkrainePhotoJanuary 4, 06:36 AM • 10492 views
Ministry of Justice reminded of the rules for drawing up vacation schedules: what employers should knowJanuary 4, 06:52 AM • 8806 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 9696 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 6944 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 5592 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 86157 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 104878 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 115234 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 251769 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 187648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 898 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 19433 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 67430 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 76971 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 74291 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat

In 2026, a cascade of double solar eclipses will begin: when and where to see them in three years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

From 2026 to 2028, Earth will experience a cascade of double solar eclipses, including three total and three annular solar eclipses. This is a repetition of a pattern last observed from 2008 to 2010.

In 2026, a cascade of double solar eclipses will begin: when and where to see them in three years

From 2026 to 2028, Earth will experience a cascade of double solar eclipses – three total solar eclipses (August 2026, August 2027, and July 2028) and three annular solar eclipses (February 2026, February 2027, and January 2028) – a repetition of a pattern last observed from 2008 to 2010, writes UNN with reference to Space.com.

Details

"2026 marks the beginning of a short golden age of opportunity for solar eclipse chasers," the publication writes.

It begins with the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. This will be the first total eclipse visible from Europe since 2015, and the first from mainland Europe since 1999.

The path of the total solar eclipse in August 2026 will begin in remote Siberia, cross eastern Greenland and western Iceland, and then pass through northern Spain before exiting slightly east of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Observers on the peninsulas of Scoresby Sund in Greenland, Reykjanes and Snæfellsnes in Iceland, and in the Spanish cities of León, Burgos, and Valladolid will be within the path and will see the ghostly corona of the Sun. Although the total eclipse will last just over two minutes at its maximum, the low position of the eclipsed sun, especially in Spain, will provide some spectacular photographic opportunities.

And then comes the truly great eclipse.

On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse lasting up to 6 minutes and 22 seconds will slowly move the Moon's shadow over southern Spain, North Africa, and the Middle East. The total solar eclipse will be visible from historical and cultural sites, including Luxor (Egypt), dotted with temples and monuments, almost guaranteed to provide a view of the solar corona under clear skies (although dust storms are possible). It's no surprise that it's being called the "eclipse of the century," the publication writes.

Less than a year later, on July 22, 2028, another total solar eclipse will pass through the Australian Outback and New Zealand. For the first time since 1857, a total solar eclipse will be observed in Sydney, Australia's largest city, while remote areas of Western Australia will enjoy over five minutes of totality with likely clear skies.

Addition

Most people consider themselves lucky to have seen at least one total solar eclipse in their lifetime. But from August 2026 to July 2028, dedicated eclipse chasers can see three shows on three continents.

The trio also offers diverse travel styles, such as observing eclipses from Arctic and Mediterranean cruise ships in 2026, photographing the eclipsed sun over ancient temples in 2027, and combining stargazing with SUV travel in 2028. All three eclipses occur in the Northern Hemisphere summer, when it is easier for many people to travel.

While rare, this sequence of three total solar eclipses within a two-year period is not unique. In fact, a trio of total solar eclipses begins every 18 years, 11 days, and eight hours – the duration of one Saros, a cycle of the sun and moon that determines when and where solar eclipses occur. After one Saros cycle, the Earth-Moon-Sun geometry is almost identical, so a similar eclipse happens again.

From 2026 to 2028, three separate Saros cycles, each resulting in a total solar eclipse, are in resonance. Looking back in time, similar trios can be seen – from 1990 to 1992 and from 2008 to 2010, although most of these eclipses occurred in remote regions that were difficult to access or were obscured by clouds. The trio will occur again from 2044 to 2046, with two of them in North America.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Mediterranean Sea
Greenland
New Zealand
Australia
Iceland
Spain
Europe
North America
Egypt