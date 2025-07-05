No Russian warships in Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

In the Black and Azov Seas, no enemy ships were recorded on July 5. Instead, there are two Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMS ZSU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 05.07.2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas, and two Russian ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Azov Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 4 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 3 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; 9 vessels passed to the Azov Sea, 4 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

