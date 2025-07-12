$41.820.05
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 16576 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 106052 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 125513 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 132419 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 87383 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 79892 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 70006 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62228 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49340 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38881 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Enemy ships absent in Black and Azov Seas - Navy 12 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

As of 06:00 on 12.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Enemy ships absent in Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 12.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 8 vessels, 5 of which continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 7 vessels, 2 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait

- the report says.

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Naval Forces of the AFU spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russian landing capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine28.05.25, 14:23 • 2944 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
