Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
04:00 AM • 16486 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 8, 05:10 PM • 51350 views
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 78434 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103357 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129837 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 76896 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 59679 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 61010 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56802 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46608 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
No Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy 9 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

As of July 9, 2025, Russian ships are absent from the Black and Azov Seas. Two enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of up to 4 Kalibr missiles.

No Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of July 9, 2025, no enemy ships have been detected in the Black and Azov Seas. Two enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 09.07.2025, no Russian ships were detected in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, 2 Russian ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.

No enemy ships in the Black Sea; no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles

- the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea - 7 vessels, of which 4 continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 5 vessels, of which 4 moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems," the Ukrainian Navy added.

Recall

The Southern Defense Forces called on residents of Mykolaiv region to avoid coastal areas due to targeted shelling and mine danger. Citizens are asked not to gather on beaches, not to enter the water area, and not to publish information about crowds.

White House considers providing Ukraine with another Patriot system - WSJ09.07.25, 02:05 • 872 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mediterranean Sea
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
