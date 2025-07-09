No Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy 9 July 2025

As of July 9, 2025, no enemy ships have been detected in the Black and Azov Seas. Two enemy ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 09.07.2025, no Russian ships were detected in the Black and Azov Seas. Instead, 2 Russian ships are in the Mediterranean Sea.

No enemy ships in the Black Sea; no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles - the report says.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea - 7 vessels, of which 4 continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 5 vessels, of which 4 moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems," the Ukrainian Navy added.

