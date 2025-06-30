Scandal at concert in England: BBC criticised for broadcasting Bobby Vylan's performance with anti-Israeli slogans

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22941 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55738 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36382 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42866 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59214 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 116095 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115523 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118292 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103424 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 283116 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
6m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 65255 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84291 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 56574 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62196 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 24762 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 19104 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 25421 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55739 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 116095 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 283116 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 62655 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 84744 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 86248 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 97291 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 203565 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

Scandal at concert in England: BBC criticised for broadcasting Bobby Vylan's performance with anti-Israeli slogans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81 views

The performance by punk-rap band Bobby Vylan at the Glastonbury Festival, during which the vocalist urged the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans, sparked a wave of criticism. The BBC admitted its mistake for not stopping the live broadcast and is now under close scrutiny from regulator Ofcom and the UK government.

Scandal at concert in England: BBC criticised for broadcasting Bobby Vylan's performance with anti-Israeli slogans

During the performance of the punk-rap band Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury festival, the vocalist called on the crowd to chant antisemitic slogans, which caused a wave of criticism. BBC admitted that it should have stopped the live broadcast but did not, which put it under intense scrutiny from the regulator Ofcom and the UK government. This is reported by UNN with reference to

The team handled the situation live, but looking back, we should have stopped the broadcast during the performance. We regret that this did not happen 

- BBC said in a statement published on Monday.

During part of the band's performance, the singer also chanted "free, free Palestine" and used the phrase "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free." Some use this chant as a call for Palestinian control over all lands between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, including Israel. Critics argue that this slogan is a call for the destruction of the state of Israel. This interpretation is disputed by pro-Palestinian activists, who argue that most people chanting this are calling for an end to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza, not for the destruction of Israel itself.

Given this weekend, we will review our live broadcasting guidelines to ensure that teams clearly understand when it is acceptable to continue broadcasting

 - the statement continued.

This came after the broadcasting regulator Ofcom stated that the BBC "obviously has questions to answer" regarding its coverage of the events. At the same time, the government also questioned why these comments were broadcast live. Glastonbury organizers had also previously said they were "shocked" by the comments, which "crossed a line."

BBC respects freedom of speech, but strongly opposes incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were absolutely unacceptable and had no place on our airwaves 

- a BBC spokesperson said on Monday.

On Sunday, the singer posted a statement on Instagram with an accompanying message: "I said what I said." In it, he also defended political activism in general, without directly mentioning Saturday's performance, and wrote that it is important for young people to see activists "shouting... on every stage offered to us."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the remarks on stage "hate speech," referring to both the chants themselves and the BBC's coverage of them. Shortly after the performance, the government said that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had demanded an urgent explanation from BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

Opposition Home Secretary Chris Philp said that the police should investigate both Bob Vylan and the BBC "for offences under the Public Order Act," adding that "in my opinion, a criminal prosecution should be brought."

Addition

Earlier, the BBC reported that a warning about the performance appeared on the screen, and it would not be available for viewing on iPlayer.

Ukraine wants to appoint a special coordinator for preventing anti-Semitism11.06.25, 16:50 • 2058 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Mediterranean Sea
Israel
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9