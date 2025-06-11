Ukraine wants to appoint a special coordinator for preventing anti-Semitism
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to create a central executive body that will be a special coordinator for preventing and countering anti-Semitism. It will coordinate the activities of other bodies.
Ukraine wants to identify the central executive body that will be the special coordinator for the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism. In particular, it is proposed to clearly define the powers of this body, UNN reports, citing Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
Details
The draft Law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention and Counteraction of Anti-Semitism in Ukraine" regarding the definition of a special coordinator on prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism" has been approved. The draft law proposes to stipulate that the Cabinet of Ministers determines the central executive body that is the special coordinator on prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism
In particular, it is proposed to outline the powers of the central executive body, which ensures the formation of state policy on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism:
- coordinates the activities of other central and local executive bodies on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism;
- carries out normative and legal regulation on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism;
- summarizes the practice of application and develops proposals for improving legislation on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism;
- participates in the activities of international governmental organizations on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism;
- establishes and maintains relations with relevant bodies of foreign states.
In addition, it is proposed to determine the powers of the central executive body that implements state policy on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism:
- monitoring compliance with the requirements of legislation on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism;
- taking measures to prevent and counter anti-Semitism, as well as to commemorate the victims of persecution and mass extermination of Jews during the Second World War (Holocaust);
- interaction with state authorities, local self-government bodies, cooperation with public associations on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism, conducting consultations;
- organization of research on the prevention and counteraction of anti-Semitism.
Addendum
In Drobytsky Yar, three young men showed Nazi gestures at the Holocaust memorial. The police opened a criminal investigation and are establishing the persons involved in the offense.