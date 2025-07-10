$41.850.05
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy ships absent in Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

As of 06:00 on 10.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 enemy ships, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

As of 06:00 on 10.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was transited by: 4 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 4 vessels to the Azov Sea, 1 of which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait

- the report says.

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS 1974 Convention, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the AFU Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to Russia's loss of landing capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
