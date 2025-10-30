Russia resumes military flights to Hmeimim airbase in Syria - Bloomberg

$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
11:00 AM • 16148 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 16079 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
10:10 AM • 14807 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:02 AM • 20878 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 16236 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 20723 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27789 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44796 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44993 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Combined strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fourVideoOctober 30, 04:07 AM • 10554 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 39753 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - UkrenergoOctober 30, 06:35 AM • 20991 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy08:17 AM • 18306 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24162 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 9372 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
11:00 AM • 16162 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 24252 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
October 29, 12:54 PM • 98455 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 87612 views
Russia resumes military flights to Hmeimim airbase in Syria - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Russia has resumed military flights to the Hmeimim airbase in Syria after a nearly six-month hiatus. Two Russian planes made flights to the Syrian city of Latakia, where the base is located.

Russia resumes military flights to Hmeimim airbase in Syria - Bloomberg

Russia has resumed military flights to its Hmeimim airbase in Syria after a nearly six-month hiatus. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, at least two Russian aircraft made flights to the Syrian city of Latakia, where the base is located. In particular, an Il-62M transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces departed from Libya to Latakia on October 26, and then to the Moscow region. At the same time, an An-124-100 "Ruslan", capable of carrying large cargo, arrived at the airport three times since October 24, the last time on Wednesday, according to monitoring data.

A source close to the Kremlin, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the topic, confirmed that Russia is resuming flights.

Moscow relies on its bases in Syria to expand its military presence in the Middle East and Africa. In addition to the airbase, which serves as a key logistics hub for Russia's operations on the African continent, the Kremlin also maintains a port in Tartus - its only naval foothold in the Mediterranean Sea

- the publication notes.

The fall of the Assad regime almost a year ago and his flight to Moscow cast doubt on the Kremlin's continued cooperation with the new transitional government of Syria led by President Ahmed Al-Shaa, as well as Russia's ability to retain its military facilities.

ISIS returns to Syria: reduced US presence and collapse of Assad regime created opportunity for militants – WSJ23.10.25, 18:13 • 3032 views

The loss of any of the bases would be a serious strategic blow for Moscow, which is still in a state of escalating confrontation with the US and its European allies - almost four years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. US President Donald Trump is also actively engaging with the new Syrian administration: he met with Al-Shaa twice this year, and Washington and the EU have partially eased economic sanctions against Syria.

Even if Russia manages to maintain a military presence in Syria, its scale, according to sources familiar with the situation, will be smaller than before Assad's removal.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Syrian Foreign Ministry is in Moscow, working to restore the Syrian embassy, a source familiar with the base's activities said. According to the state agency SANA, officials plan to resume consular and administrative services for Syrian citizens.

On Wednesday, President Ahmed Al-Shaa spoke at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, stating that he seeks to attract foreign investors to rebuild the war-torn country.

Recall

On October 15, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa officially visited Moscow for the first time for talks with Putin. Issues of Bashar al-Assad's extradition and the presence of Russian military bases in Syria were discussed.

