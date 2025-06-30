No enemy ships currently in the Black and Azov Seas - Naval Forces

As of 06:00 on 30.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMS ZSU), as transmitted by UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 3 vessels that continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 11 vessels, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait - the report states.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS 1974 Convention, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This poses a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Spokesman For the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk called the possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission". He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

