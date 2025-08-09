Sinking all night: the tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" went underwater in Russia

In St. Petersburg, Russia, the tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" sank near the pier of the Baltic Shipyard. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

The tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" sank in St. Petersburg near the pier of the Baltic Shipyard. The Investigative Committee has launched a preliminary investigation under the article on "violation of safety rules during work." The causes of the incident are being established, and there are no casualties. The tugboat listed to its starboard side on the evening of August 8. Attempts were made to save the vessel throughout the night. - the report says.

It is noted that the tugboat was launched in 2022 at the Yaroslavl Shipyard. In St. Petersburg, it was undergoing refitting. The vessel, almost 70 meters long, 15 meters wide, with a displacement of 3.2 thousand tons, was built according to the new Project 23470, launched in 2014.

Recall

In the Mediterranean Sea, a tanker from Russia's shadow fleet exploded, and it was towed by a tugboat to the Laconian Gulf in Greece to assess its condition.