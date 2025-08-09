$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16664 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36793 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185174 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105488 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256972 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243756 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Sinking all night: the tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" went underwater in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

The tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" sank in St. Petersburg near the Baltic Shipyard pier. The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation under the article on safety rules violations; there are no casualties.

Sinking all night: the tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" went underwater in Russia

In St. Petersburg, Russia, the tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" sank near the pier of the Baltic Shipyard. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

The tugboat "Kapitan Ushakov" sank in St. Petersburg near the pier of the Baltic Shipyard. The Investigative Committee has launched a preliminary investigation under the article on "violation of safety rules during work." The causes of the incident are being established, and there are no casualties. The tugboat listed to its starboard side on the evening of August 8. Attempts were made to save the vessel throughout the night.

- the report says.

It is noted that the tugboat was launched in 2022 at the Yaroslavl Shipyard. In St. Petersburg, it was undergoing refitting. The vessel, almost 70 meters long, 15 meters wide, with a displacement of 3.2 thousand tons, was built according to the new Project 23470, launched in 2014.

Recall

In the Mediterranean Sea, a tanker from Russia's shadow fleet exploded, and it was towed by a tugboat to the Laconian Gulf in Greece to assess its condition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

